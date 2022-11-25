© Reuters. South Korean truck drivers strike follow-up: President warns ‘non-returners’ of up to three years in prison



November 24 news from the Financial Associated Press (edited by Zhou Ziyi)South Korean President Yoon Suk-yue warned on social media platforms late Thursday that the government may intervene in a nationwide strike by truck drivers, exercising an executive order to force striking truck drivers to return to work.

In South Korea, nearly 10,000 truck drivers started a nationwide strike on Thursday, aiming to demand an extension of a welfare system and spread it widely to other industries.

The strike comes just five months after the last national strike by truck drivers, and the two strikes have seriously jeopardized the supply chain that has gradually recovered since the outbreak.

In June, an 8-day strike caused delays in the entire South Korean freight industry, resulting in over $1.2 billion in lost production and extended losses from failure to deliver.

“Commencement order”

Yin Xiyue pointed the finger at the main organizer of the strike, the Korean Cargo Truck Drivers Solidarity Union (CTSU), accusing it of launching this indefinite collective rejection of transportation with the concerted efforts of the people, businesses and the government.

Yin Xiyue also warned, “If they continue to refuse transportation irresponsibly, then the government has no choice but to consider various measures, including issuing a start-to-work order.”

According to South Korean law, if a logistics company or worker refuses to work without reason, causing chaos in the transportation of goods, the Minister of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism can apply for a “work start order.”

Violation of this order willMay be sentenced to up to three years in prison, or a fine of up to 30 million won ($22,500)。

The head of the CTSU, Lee Bong-ju, said the truck drivers had no choice but to go on strike after talks with the government stalled and the two sides have not sought dialogue since.

Lee said in an interview on Thursday that Yoon’s government had only threatened tough tactics but made no negotiating efforts to stop the strike.

What threats do strikes pose to the supply chain?

The strike is expected to deal a huge blow to the auto, steel, cement, petrochemical, and other industries.

car

For now, Hyundai Motor said in a statement that logistics and vehicle production at its main plant in Ulsan “has not been affected at this stage.” However, judging from the “lessons learned” in June, due to the shortage of parts and components caused by the strike, the output of the Ulsan plant in June fell below 60% of the normal output.

The June strike cost the country’s automakers more than 5,400 units of total vehicle production, the Korea Automobile Manufacturers Association said. The trade ministry estimated that the strike in June cost the automaker more than 250 billion won ($188 million).

steel

Hyundai Steel, one of South Korea’s steel giants, said on Thursday that shipments of about 8,000 tons of steel products per day from its Pohang plant could not be shipped due to a strike by truck drivers.

Another steel giant, Posco Iron & Steel (POSCO), warned that the strike could slow repairs at a large plant it owns, which was hit by flooding this summer.

Five South Korean steelmakers, including Pohang and Hyundai, failed to deliver 721,000 tonnes of steel products during the June strike, according to the Korea Iron and Steel Association. The resulting lost output amounts to 1.15 trillion won ($864 million), according to government estimates.

cement

The cement industry is expected to be the first to be hit by the strike. Construction sites could run out of building materials as early as next week, a member of the Korea Cement Association said on Thursday. The strike in June cost the cement industry 106 billion won ($79.7 million) in lost revenue.

petrochemical

According to media interviews with senior executives of three petrochemical companies, they said that the strike has not yet had any impact on operations, but they have notified customers of the strike movement in South Korea and intend to advance shipments.

During the June strike, daily shipments by major petrochemical companies slumped to about 10% of normal levels, according to the Korea Petrochemical Industry Association. The Ministry of Industry estimated that the strike cost the petrochemical industry about 500 billion won ($276 million) at the time.