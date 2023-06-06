Home » Follow us on Diablo IV today and next Tuesday to get official Twitch Drops!
We remind you that tonight and next Tuesday we will show you live Diablo IV on the our Twitch channelan opportunity not only to see the game and comment on it with us, but also to get exclusive customizations in the game.

Il our Twitch channel it is in fact part of the official game streamersand will allow you to obtain a series of customizations if you manage to accumulate a certain number of viewing hours between us and the other streamers.

Here are the details of the items obtainable both this and next week:

Twitch Drop Week 1: Cutthroat and Necromancer

Starting time: June 6 at 01:00

End time: June 12 at 08:59

Watch eligible Diablo IV content for at least 3 hours while Twitch Drops are active to get Azurehand Dagger weapon tintings e Bluehand Heartpier, for all your demon-stabbing needs. Hold the pace for a total of 6 hours to get the Matron’s Sealed Chest (Cutthroat) and the rear trophy Boon of the Progenitors (Necromancer).

Twitch Drop Week 2: Enchanter

Starting time: June 12 at 09:00

End time: June 19 at 08:59

Watch eligible Diablo IV content for at least 3 hours while Twitch Drops are active to get the coloring for the Bluehand Spellcaster wand, perfect for unleashing huge waves of magic on your enemies. Hold the pace for a total of 6 hours to get the back trophy Infernal Runic Tabernacle.

