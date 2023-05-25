Foo Fighters lanzan “Show Me How”, nuevo avance de “But Here We Are”

“Show Me How” continues to guide us into what will be the first album by the American group after the death of their drummer Taylor Hawkins last year in sad circumstances at the age of fifty. Died last year while the band was in Colombia to perform, Taylor Hawkins is no longer with them, but Foo Fighters owe him at least this album as a tribute. And we’re getting an idea of ​​how it’s going to sound first thanks to “Rescued” and now “Show Me How,” a song in which Dave Grohl and his crew plunge into the waters of dream pop with guest vocals from VioletGrohl’s daughter.