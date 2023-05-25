Home » Foo Fighters lanzan “Show Me How”, nuevo avance de “But Here We Are”
“Show Me How” continues to guide us into what will be the first album by the American group after the death of their drummer Taylor Hawkins last year in sad circumstances at the age of fifty. Died last year while the band was in Colombia to perform, Taylor Hawkins is no longer with them, but Foo Fighters owe him at least this album as a tribute. And we’re getting an idea of ​​how it’s going to sound first thanks to “Rescued” and now “Show Me How,” a song in which Dave Grohl and his crew plunge into the waters of dream pop with guest vocals from VioletGrohl’s daughter.

Produced by Greg Kurstin with the band, “But Here We Are” It will be released on June 2 and will contain ten songs. The list will include “Under You”, “Hearing Voices”, “Rescued”, “But Here We Are”, “The Glass”, “Nothing At All”, “Show Me How”, “Beyond Me”, “The Teacher” and “Rest”. And now we also know that Josh Freese he will be the drummer of the group from now on.

According to the group: “This record marks the return of the band after a year of great loss, introspection and bittersweet memories. It is a brutally honest and emotionally raw response to everything Foo Fighters have endured in recent times, a testament to the healing power of music, friendship and family”.

