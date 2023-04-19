Foo Fighters share single and announce album for June

Foo Fighters they know that they have the fans on their side and that everyone is waiting for new material from the group. Died last year while the band was in Colombia to perform, Taylor Hawkins is no longer with them, but Foo Fighters owe him at least this album as a tribute. And we will already have it on June 2 under the title of “But Here We Are”. To know what we are going to find, it is best to listen to “Rescued”, the advance that is already on platforms and that is a song that, while maintaining the sound FormIt is emotional and direct at the same time.
Produced by Greg Kurstin with the band, “But Here We Are” will contain ten songs. The first one is this “Rescued”, but it will be accompanied by “Under You”, “Hearing Voices”, “But Here We Are”, “The Glass”, “Nothing At All”, “Show Me How”, “Beyond Me “, “The Teacher” and “Rest”. We imagine that the drums will be signed by Dave Grohl himself, although we will have to wait to review the album credits to confirm it one hundred percent. The group’s previous album was “Medicine At Midnight”published in 2021.
Accompanying the single release, the group’s note notes: “This record marks the band’s comeback after a year of heavy loss, introspection and bittersweet memories. It’s a brutally honest and emotionally raw response to everything Foo Fighters have ever done.” endured in recent times, a testament to the healing power of music, friendship and family.