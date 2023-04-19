Foo Fighters share single and announce album for June

Foo Fighters they know that they have the fans on their side and that everyone is waiting for new material from the group. Died last year while the band was in Colombia to perform, Taylor Hawkins is no longer with them, but Foo Fighters owe him at least this album as a tribute. And we will already have it on June 2 under the title of “But Here We Are”. To know what we are going to find, it is best to listen to “Rescued”, the advance that is already on platforms and that is a song that, while maintaining the sound FormIt is emotional and direct at the same time.