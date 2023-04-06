Svetlana Stanišić discovers how food and the modern way of life affect our intimate life!

Health problems, such as insulin resistance, depression, heart attacks, diabetes, blood vessel disease, as well as worrisome diseases, can significantly affect intimate relationships.

In addition, an important factor that affects sexual desire is the way of eating. Although there are many foods that are considered aphrodisiacs and help not only with health, but also with love. Svetlana Stanišić, a nutrition expert and professor of physical chemistry, speaking as a guest on Kurir TV, said that not only food, but also modern conditions and lifestyles affect intimate life and fertility.

“In the last 50 years, the concentration of spermatozoa in men has almost doubled. So, in 1970, the average concentration of spermatozoa in subjects was 100 million per milliliter, and today it is below 50 million per milliliter. Some estimates say that girls at the age of 20 are fertile , like their grandmothers were at the age of 35. It has to do with lifestyle. A lot of sitting, tight jeans on a man, phones in pockets, holding a laptop on your lap,” said Stanišić and added:

“As far as nutrition is concerned, it has to do with a high intake of trans fatty acids. They are found especially in margarine, but also in puff pastry, i.e. croissants, some kind of biscuits, confectionery products that contain hydrogenated vegetable fats.. Various chemical substances from the environment are also a problem. Pesticides have been shown to have an effect on fertility. So you want to buy food from a proven producer. Substances from plastic packaging also have an effect. Obesity and insulin resistance have a big influence on hormonal imbalance…”

As Dr. Stanišić pointed out, obesity should be regulated in the first place, which can affect the level of testosterone, raise the level of estrogen in men, and affect the appearance of polycystic ovaries in women. Then the ovaries produce more testosterone, which disrupts the cycle and endangers fertility.

Dr. Stanišić by no means recommends the use of oral contraceptives because they lower the level of vitamins in the body, especially vitamins of the B group, which are important for fertility. Also, as much as possible, do not use and discard plastic packaging, do not drink water from plastic if possible and especially discard non-carbonated sweet juices.

On the other hand, it is good to consume a lot of plant fibers, especially antioxidants – vitamins A, E and C. One of the excellent things are nuts (walnuts, hazelnuts, almonds).

