Food collection in Sicily, 454,664 kilos of food donated in one day

Food collection in Sicily, 454,664 kilos of food donated in one day

The national Food Collection day took place yesterday throughout Italy, with 11,800 supermarkets taking part (+6% compared to 2022) and over 140,000 volunteers who collected 7,350 tonnes (+9% compared to the last edition) of long-life products, thanks to the many citizens who once again, with great generosity, have…

