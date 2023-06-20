Food that spoils teeth | Magazine

The dentist reveals the worst food for our teeth! One causes them to turn yellow, and the other causes caries…

Izvor: AYA images/Shutterstock.com

Even sparrows on a branch know that too much sugar causes tooth decay. Even when we were little parents and dentists kept repeating the same thing to us non-stop. However, apart from sweets, there are other foods that can cause gum and tooth diseases.

Aesthetic dentist Dr. Sam Dzhetva reveals which foods are the enemies of a beautiful smile. In the first place it is turmeric, an extremely healthy food that in excessive amounts can lead to yellowing teeth, due to its strong pigment. If you have porcelain veneers, a stone will fall from your heart, because turmeric does not penetrate them. However, natural white teeth can turn yellow.

Crispy food

Crunchy foods and snacks are full of saturated fat and are a common cause of cracked teeth. Chipped and cracked teeth are very common, and they become more common with age as the likelihood of tooth decay increases. Even 80 percent of people over 40 years old have this problem. Often they don’t even notice it, and then the teeth become hypersensitive to hot and cold, and the most common culprit is crunchy food, like popcorn.

OLIVE

Olives, rich in antioxidants and vitamin E, can be dangerous because of the stone. “The older we are, the more fragile our teeth are, so we should pay attention not only to olives, but also to other stone fruits such as cherries, peaches or dates,” warns Dr. Dzhetva.

Source: MONDO/Bojana Zimonjić Jelisavac

Hard candies

A nightmare for teeth and dentists are hard candies full of sugar. They can cause caries, but also break or damage teeth.

Candy

Caramels are dangerous for fillings, and sugar favors caries. Dr. Dzhetva also complains about their stickiness, which is why they stay on the teeth longer, and they can damage dental crowns, dentures, crowns, so it is best to avoid them, “ordinacija.hr” reports.

(WORLD)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

