Food Wars: Battles between future Masterchefs

Food Wars, the culinary battles of the Totsuki Institute, return to the shelves in spring 2024, thanks to the announcement of Planet Manga in view of Lucca Comics & Games 2023. For those who missed it, dedicated to those who were unable to complete it due to the first issues being unobtainable, and to collectors of the series, a complete re-edition of the 36 volumes in 6 elegant boxes is planned.

Original, irreverent, at times spicy, Food Wars: Shokugeki no Soma is the perfect manga for lovers of cooking and high-level gastronomic battles. The protagonist, Yukihira Soma, is a boy who lands almost by chance in the prestigious school where the only talent needed to advance towards the diploma is only one: cooking sublime dishes. It goes without saying that, as in any self-respecting Japanese shonen manga, his arrival will bring fun, wonder and havoc to the school. Here he will meet new friends, enemies, challengers and the most difficult test to overcome: “The Divine Palate”. And this is just the premise: the story will come alive with tests and internships that will take our aspiring chefs around the world!

Written by Yuto Tsukudaand designed by Shun Saeki, the work unfolds between life at school, culinary battles and, obviously, recipes. And it is here that we find one of the cornerstones of its success: the gastronomic preparations have been studied and supervised by Yuki Morisaki, a prominent chef and culinary consultant in the panorama of Japanese nutritionists. Anyone with an interest in international cuisine will find many ingredients and recipes familiar, but also notions and tools typical of high-level cuisines. From the spicy Sichuan one to the molecular one, embracing pastries and fine cuts of wagyu, it is possible to learn and consolidate gems worthy of star chefs. I challenge you to get to the Artichoke chapter and let me know if the whole chemical-organoleptic part whereby inverting the serving orders of one dish with another leads to completely different results is not really stimulating for the mind. And the whole part of capsaicin related to chili peppers is no different. Maybe I’m biased, having been lucky enough to fully enter high-level professional cuisine for a few years, but finding basic concepts of world cuisine, coherent and well explained, gives a complete meaning to the work. This is demonstrated by the large number of YouTube videos of more or less successful replicas of the same.

The success achieved by the series also led to the creation of an anime, we told you about it already in 2015Of five seasons now concluded. It is possible to enjoy only four of them in Italian Crunchyroll, but it’s not difficult to find the fifth one streaming with subtitles. Fairly faithful to the manga, both versions will fascinate you and you will not be able to take your eyes off your curiosity, just as the temptation to run to the stove will be strong. Get ready for twists and delicious dishes, but pay attention to the ending: it is one of those cases in which there was a wide divergence of opinions. Who knows if the latest challenges will seem absurd, plausible or yet another stretch of “always stronger”.

We don’t want to give too many spoilers, so we’ll let you discover for yourself this fabulous work which, thanks to the Aldini Brothers, also involves Italian gastronomy. However, we reserve the right to talk to you later about his manga spin-offs, as well as (as soon as it is published) the homage to Echiro Odawhich will incorporate a character from into the world of Food Wars One Piece. The protagonist, I imagine, is easy to guess, and also the place in which it is set…

