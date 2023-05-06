Foods that can cause poisoning | Magazine

Pay attention to these three foods!

Izvor: Andrey_Popov/Shutterstock.com

And while you’re enjoying your favorite foods, like ice cream or salads, you could just create a health problem for yourself. Digestive problems and food poisoning are just some of them, as well as listeria, or listeriosis.

Listeriosis is a serious infection caused by eating food contaminated with the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes. The greatest risk of infection is raw vegetables, meat, unpasteurized milk and dairy products, some processed products, for example, soft cheeses. Listeria symptoms are the most common fever, muscle pain, nausea, diarrhea, headache, neck stiffness, confusion, loss of balance, convulsions.

Experts have discovered three foods that can create “chaos” in your stomach:

1. Ice cream

When food poisoning is mentioned, the first thing that comes to mind for many is inadequately prepared or spoiled meat. However, in addition to that, ice cream could be one of the worst foods, experts warn.

Amrin Bashir, a lecturer in biomedical sciences at Aston University in Birmingham, said any food taken on a picnic poses a risk of food poisoning.

“During the summer, more and more people are cooking outside on picnics and barbecues. The safety that a kitchen provides – a sink for washing hands, sterilized countertops for food preparation – is missing,” he said, adding that common bacteria that occur Compilobacteria, Salmonella, Escherichia coli and Listeria. They all breed in warm summer temperatures.

Izvor: Shutterstock

2. Calls

Uncooked or undercooked sprouts are responsible for the “breakout” of many bacteria. According to the Food Standards Agency, all types of sprouts – including alfalfa, mung beans, clover sprouts and radishes can spread the infection, which is caused by bacterial contamination of their seeds.

3. Salad

Also, certain salads can pose a risk of poisoning. One possible source of contamination is water used to irrigate lettuce fields. This happens when manure enters the lettuce irrigation system, bacteria from animal feces can end up in the lettuce.

(WORLD)