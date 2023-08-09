Foods to lower blood pressure | Magazine

Do you have high blood pressure and don’t know how to lower it in a short time? These are some of the natural tips.

In younger patients, not only an increase in blood pressure, but also an increase in heart attacks has been noticed more and more, and experts attribute this to poor lifestyle choices, overweight or lack of physical activity in everyday life. If you noticed that often you have high blood pressure, it’s time to see your doctor. And in order to lower it naturally, here are some tips:

Food

A heart-healthy diet is recommended for all people with high blood pressure, including those taking blood pressure medications. Research has shown that including certain foods in your diet, especially those rich in specific nutrients such as potassium and magnesiumlowers the blood pressure level.

According to research, the addition of certain foods such as leafy greens, berries, beans, lentils, seeds, fatty fish, citrus and carrots in meals and snacks can help you reach and maintain optimal blood pressure levels.

Garlic has also proven to be an effective natural tool for the health of the body and strengthening the immune system, as well as for reducing blood pressure.

Here are all the foods that are good for lowering high blood pressure:

Citrus fruits – grapefruit, oranges, lemonsSalmon and other fatty fish Swiss chard Pumpkin seeds Beans and lentils Berries Amaranth and other whole grains Pistachios Carrots Celery Tomatoes and tomato products Broccoli Greek yogurt Certain herbs and spices (saffron, lemon grass, black cumin, ginseng, cinnamon, cardamom, basil, ginger…) Chia and flax seedsBeets and beet juice SpinachThe best tea for high blood pressure

Some of the best teas recommended for people with high blood pressure are chamomile, lavender, rose and hibiscus. These teas are known for their ability to lower blood pressure and improve heart health.

And finally, walk and exercise regularly, reduce sodium (salt) intake, drink less alcohol, reduce caffeine and nicotine intake to reduce high blood pressure. And be sure to consult your doctor!

