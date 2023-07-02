Footage of a British man trying to open a plane door | Info

A video emerged of a young man who wanted to open the plane door, resisted the police and tried to injure himself.

Izvor: TikTok/screenshot/officialgeorgeyboy1

A young man from Great Britain who forcibly tried to open the plane door at the airport in Zadar is in custody. The Croatian police suspect a young man (27) of having committed the criminal offense of assaulting an official and disrupting public order and peace at the airport in Zadar on Friday night, for which he was arrested. After being questioned by the police, the tourist was brought before the court on Saturday.

The police state that the British man actively resisted all the time, which is why coercive measures were used against him. Due to his distracted state, he was eventually taken to the hospital, and Croatian media report that he physically attacked the police officers and tried to injure himself in the official vehicle and the hospital.

Watch the clip:

00:19 Airplane Source: TikTok/officialgeorgeyboy1

Izvor: TikTok/officialgeorgeyboy1

One police officer was reportedly slightly injured. The British man is currently in custody with a criminal report on suspicion of committing the criminal offense of assault on an official, which was submitted to the competent state prosecutor’s office in Zadar. Let’s remind you that there is a video circulating on social networks in which he allegedly sees a young tourist from Great Britain suddenly stand up and try to open the plane’s door in front of the shocked passengers.

The young man, who according to the local media was under the influence of narcotics, first started shouting something, after which he ran past the flight attendant and ran towards the door, however, two passengers jumped on him and managed to knock him to the floor.

(WORLD)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

