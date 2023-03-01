Home World Footage of a fight between a Russian soldier and a Ukrainian bomb | Info
On the “Telegram” social network, a video of the alleged fight between a Russian soldier and Ukrainian soldiers who were shooting him with a grenade from a quadricopter appeared!

A video of an alleged fight between a Russian soldier and Ukrainian soldiers who threw bombs at him appeared on the social network “Telegram”! The video allegedly shows a Russian soldier who lost part of his leg. Despite severe injuries, he fought and did not give up.

He was spotted by Ukrainian soldiers who were in a quadcopter and tried to “finish” him by throwing grenades. He managed to avoid the shells even though he was seriously wounded. The epilogue of this situation is not known.

MONDO editorial office reports information about the conflict in Ukraine with journalistic due diligence, using sources that rely on long-standing credibility when it comes to the veracity of the information they publish. We are aware of the fact that information about the war is often mixed with propaganda, especially when it comes to less relevant sources. That is why we invite you, our readers, to draw our attention if you notice incorrect information, so that we can correct unintentional mistakes. Write to us at [email protected].

