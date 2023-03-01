A St. Louis man killed a homeless man sitting on the street in broad daylight.

Izvor: Tweeter/Collin Rugg/Screensot

Dešan Tomas (23) from St. Louis killed a homeless man sitting on the street in broad daylight. A video of the horrific crime was posted on social media.

Charges have not yet been filed against the suspect, and he was arrested on Monday. As you can see in the video, the man “struggled” for some time on the street to load his gun. During that time, he stood next to the homeless. The victim was sitting on the curb. He then shot a homeless man who has yet to be identified.

“Oh my God. He just killed him”, the witness of this terrible murder, who recorded this on camera, is heard saying. The shooting happened in downtown St. Louis around 10 a.m. Monday, and Thomas was taken into custody at a local library after fleeing the scene, police said.

A few minutes before he was killed, the homeless man defended himself from the suspect at the gas station. Dešan then chased him across the street before shooting him, writes the Daily Mail. “Twitter took down this video I posted yesterday, so I’ll post it again. It doesn’t show the killing on camera, so stop censoring it“, wrote the person who posted the video on Twitter.

