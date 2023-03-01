Home World Footage of a murder in the middle of a street in St. Louis | Info
World

Footage of a murder in the middle of a street in St. Louis | Info

by admin
Footage of a murder in the middle of a street in St. Louis | Info

A St. Louis man killed a homeless man sitting on the street in broad daylight.

Izvor: Tweeter/Collin Rugg/Screensot

Dešan Tomas (23) from St. Louis killed a homeless man sitting on the street in broad daylight. A video of the horrific crime was posted on social media.

Charges have not yet been filed against the suspect, and he was arrested on Monday. As you can see in the video, the man “struggled” for some time on the street to load his gun. During that time, he stood next to the homeless. The victim was sitting on the curb. He then shot a homeless man who has yet to be identified.

“Oh my God. He just killed him”, the witness of this terrible murder, who recorded this on camera, is heard saying. The shooting happened in downtown St. Louis around 10 a.m. Monday, and Thomas was taken into custody at a local library after fleeing the scene, police said.

A few minutes before he was killed, the homeless man defended himself from the suspect at the gas station. Dešan then chased him across the street before shooting him, writes the Daily Mail. “Twitter took down this video I posted yesterday, so I’ll post it again. It doesn’t show the killing on camera, so stop censoring it“, wrote the person who posted the video on Twitter.

(WORLD)

See also  Jugović about Mihajlović and Stanković | Sport

You may also like

MERCEDES-BENZ / Together with Google to create new...

Drone Day in Russia: ‘They could have hit...

Crotone migrant shipwreck, “in the hold without air”:...

Ivan Jurić threw in and Nemanja Radonjić took...

Beneath, a new horror-FPS takes us to the...

“We are not happy with the result”

Juventus Torino Serie A | Sport

Taiwan’s 228 anniversary: ​​New Taipei mayor Jiang Wan’an...

equal between Palermo and Ternana, Cosenza and Pisa...

FANUC / M-2000iA/2300 giga robot: the new automotive...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy