Footage of fallen soldiers in Ukraine, body parts lying on the road | Info

A video of a destroyed vehicle in Ukraine appeared on social networks, and next to the vehicle are the bodies of the fallen soldiers. It is not known where and when the recording was made.

Source: Twitter/Pluto45873221

A gruesome video from Ukraine showing bodies and a destroyed armored vehicle is circulating on social networks. So far, it has not been confirmed whether they are Russian or Ukrainian soldiers. The video shows that one soldier is missing parts of his body, while another is cut in half!

It is suspected that the armored vehicle was hit by a drone. It is not known where and when exactly this happened.

To remind you, the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, said today that the Ukrainian counter-offensive has allegedly begun. According to him, Ukraine’s losses are allegedly high, and the Russian army has repelled several attacks.

MONDO editorial office reports information about the conflict in Ukraine with journalistic due diligence, using sources that rely on long-standing credibility when it comes to the veracity of the information they publish. We are aware of the fact that information about the war is often mixed with propaganda, especially when it comes to less relevant sources. That is why we invite you, our readers, to draw our attention if you notice incorrect information, so that we can correct unintentional mistakes. Write to us at [email protected].

