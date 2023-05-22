Home » Footage of peer violence near Leskovac | Info
Footage of peer violence near Leskovac | Info

by admin
Footage of peer violence near Leskovac | Info

A horrific video of peer violence near Leskovac, in which one boy is lying unconscious and another is kicking him, has disturbed the public.

Source: Private archive

The footage of peer violence near Leskovac horrified Serbia. “Kurir” received a video from a reader who claims that this fight took place near Leskovac and that a violent boy who recently confessed to the police that he hanged five dogs!

The video shows a boy walking a few meters and reaching another boy who is lying unconscious next to a garbage can. He approaches him, turns him on his back and kicks him in the body several times. Watch the video below, but you we warn you that the footage is DISTURBING!


00:43

Bullying! While the boy lies in an unconscious state, the thug violently kicks him
Source: Kurir reader

Source: Kurir reader

As a reminder, a 14-year-old boy from the village of Vlase near Leskovac was reported to the police on suspicion of hanging a street dog. According to the claims of Goran Momčilović, an animal protectionist from Leban, that boy later admitted that he had hanged four more animals in the previous year.

(MONDO/Kurir)

