Singer Teodora Džehverović posted a video on social networks that did not receive positive reactions from followers

Singer Teodora Džehverovićwho recently broke up with basketball player Nino Čelebić, and then caused a stir at the derby in Pionir, has been the target of the public in recent weeks because of the provocative pictures and videos she posts on social networks.

When she doesn’t post a video, there are fans who reveal how she behaved, ointments i wore at performances. Now, however, one of her Instagram posts has caused a stir on Twitter. In the video, the singer is posing in the bathroom, leaning against the sink and filming herself while dancing, or rather twisting her hips.

Beneath the video that appeared on this social network, you can read a lot of positive and negative comments. One of them states:

“It’s more unpleasant. Then let him send these videos to onlifens and tinder”.

This is how Teodora caused a stir at performances.

