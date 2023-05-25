Footage of the arrest of the Balkan cartel | Info

Today, Europol arrested 37 members of a criminal group from the “Western Balkans” who were involved in drug and weapon smuggling.

Source: Printscreen/YouTube/Channel of the Ministry of the Interior of the Republic of Croatia and the Police

Raids were carried out throughout Croatia, Slovenia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, the Netherlands, Italy, Belgium and Germany.

One citizen of Serbia, six citizens of Slovenia, seven citizens of Bosnia and Herzegovina and eight Croatian citizens were arrested.. The action was coordinated from Zagreb.

The criminal clan was allegedly led by a citizen of Bosnia and Herzegovina who is currently serving a four-year prison sentence in Italy. He continued to organize criminal activities from his prison cell, from where, it is believed, he regularly issued orders and instructions to his subordinates.

During the raids, among other things, 148,000 euros in cash, 18 firearms, including two machine guns, and 2,512 pieces of ammunition were seized. In addition, 15 kilograms of cocaine, 11 kilograms of heroin, three kilograms of amphetamine, seven kilograms of marijuana and 10 kilograms of hashish were seized.. This international action is followed by a complex investigation led by the Croatian Main Police Administration, within the “Balkan Cartel” Operative Group, according to Europol’s press release.

Europol previously established the “Balkan Cartel” Operational Working Group, which gathers investigators from all over Europe and the world, in order to effectively deal with the threats coming from this region. As part of the work of this group, the largest drug trafficking organization in the Balkans was recently broken up in Serbia.

Arrest of the Balkan Cartel Source: channel of the MUP of the Republic of Croatia and the police

(MONDO/Kurir)