Marko Dmitrović showed what he looks like after the hooligan attack he experienced on the field.

Izvor: Twitter/@FootyAccums/Printscreen

Serbian goalkeeper Marko Dmitrović was attacked on the field, at the visit of his Sevilla to PSV Eindhoven in the Europa League. At the end of the game, the hooligan jumped over the fence and unhindered (!?) reached the net keeper, jumping on his neck. Fortunately, Marko was ready and brave, so he confronted the attacker, knocked him to the ground and neutralized him, and only then did security come and take him away.

The images of this attack went around Europe and the whole world, and now the first video has appeared showing Dmitrović restraining the attacker and throwing grass on him. PSV would have to be severely punished for this, because it is unheard of for a player to be attacked like this in the middle of a European match. See what it looked like:

At full-time a PSV fan ran on the pitch and tried to attack Sevilla keeper Marko Dmitrović. Dmitrovic threw him to the floor and held him down until the stewards came on.pic.twitter.com/CDxRwkZKDg — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums)February 23, 2023

After the match, Dmitrović showed what his neck looked like and recounted what happened from his point of view: “He pushed me from behind and tried to hit me. The truth is that I wanted to hit him,” said Dmitrović after the match. Look at him after the confrontation with the hooligan:

The most important thing for Sevilla is that they qualified for the next round of the Europa League because they eliminated PSV in two matches. Nevertheless, this attack will mark a double match between big European clubs: