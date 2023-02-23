Home World Footage of the attack on Marko Dmitrović | Sport
World

Footage of the attack on Marko Dmitrović | Sport

by admin
Footage of the attack on Marko Dmitrović | Sport

Marko Dmitrović showed what he looks like after the hooligan attack he experienced on the field.

Izvor: Twitter/@FootyAccums/Printscreen

Serbian goalkeeper Marko Dmitrović was attacked on the field, at the visit of his Sevilla to PSV Eindhoven in the Europa League. At the end of the game, the hooligan jumped over the fence and unhindered (!?) reached the net keeper, jumping on his neck. Fortunately, Marko was ready and brave, so he confronted the attacker, knocked him to the ground and neutralized him, and only then did security come and take him away.

The images of this attack went around Europe and the whole world, and now the first video has appeared showing Dmitrović restraining the attacker and throwing grass on him. PSV would have to be severely punished for this, because it is unheard of for a player to be attacked like this in the middle of a European match. See what it looked like:

After the match, Dmitrović showed what his neck looked like and recounted what happened from his point of view: “He pushed me from behind and tried to hit me. The truth is that I wanted to hit him,” said Dmitrović after the match. Look at him after the confrontation with the hooligan:

The most important thing for Sevilla is that they qualified for the next round of the Europa League because they eliminated PSV in two matches. Nevertheless, this attack will mark a double match between big European clubs:

See also  Attacked a Turkish journalist in Berlin

You may also like

Estaciones Sonoras presents its 10th anniversary programming

squeezed between Carini, Partinico and Balestrate

“They shot to kill” – Mondoweiss

Preliminary report on the Ohio “poison train” accident...

Udinese – From Perez’s return to the news...

Biden nominates Ajay Banga to lead the World...

Florinel Coman, charged by prosecutors

Weinstein sentenced to 16 years in prison for...

Johnson on the threat of Great Britain |...

Euroscandal, Francesco Giorgi granted house arrest with an...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy