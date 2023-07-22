Footage of the chase in Florida | Info

An incredible police chase took place in Florida, and a video appeared.

An incredible chase took place in Florida in the United States of America, in which a fugitive was killed, and a woman, a mother of six children, found herself in the crossfire, "autowire" writes. Footage of the chase and shooting also emerged.



SCARY VIDEO OF CHASING AND SHOOTING! Bullets are flying from all sides, the mother of six children is in the crossfire

A man from Florida put the lives of not only police officers in danger, but also innocent bystanders and raised the level of selfishness to a separate level. Not only was he running away from the police in a car at high speed through the city streets, but also stabbed his wife in front of the children 13 times before stealing his brother’s “Kalashnikov” and running away.

During the chase Majkl Bresnahan (33) crashed into another vehicle in which there were two innocent people. One of them is a mother of six children. The driver jumped out and ran towards the policemen, and the woman remained in the car.

Just then, fierce shooting began. Bresnahan, regardless of the fact that the woman was in the line of fire, shot at the police, who had no other option and had to return fire.

On the video of the shooting, you can see the SUV in which Bresnahan was and the car in which the mother of six was, which in no time began to resemble Swiss cheese from the forceful shots it was hit with. When the shooting died down, the police managed to get the woman to safety.

In a statement she gave to local television, the mother of six thanked the police, saying she was sure she would be hit by at least one bullet and die. By some miracle, she got out of there unharmed.

Bresnahan was killed in the firefight while no other officers were injured. Before the shooting, the police pursuit was not fast, but the officers had trouble stopping the fugitive’s vehicle.

“A man who is ready to stab the mother of his children with a knife in front of his own children cannot just be let go because he was a public threat and a danger to everyone“, said the police chief at the press conference.

The woman he stabbed was taken to hospital in critical condition, but was later reported to be in stable condition.

