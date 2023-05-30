Home » Footage of the demolition of the building | Info
A building that collapsed in Davenport is scheduled to be demolished, but authorities have been unable to locate the owner, although he has been identified.

A building in Davenport, Iowa, partially collapsed on Sunday night and rescue workers spent the night pulling out the injured.

By sheer luck, no one was killed in the collapse, the cause of which is still unknown, reports the American media. The authorities have questions about the owner, because it was first established that the building is owned by a hotel corporation, so that the paper trail would lead to a certain Andrew Wold. The police were unable to find him and the search for him is ongoing.

An order was issued for the complete demolition of the building due to the danger that the floors could continue to collapse and thus put the surrounding population in danger. The facade was worked on the building before it started to be demolished, and a permit was properly obtained for that process. Eight people were pulled from the building, but authorities are having difficulty determining i exactly how many tenants were registered in it.

Check out the drone shot of the building.


Demolition of a building in Davenport
