In 2016, due to the filling of the artificial lake Stubo-Rovni, the church of St. Archangel Michael in the village of Tubravić near Valjevo was submerged.

The church, better known as Valjevska Gračanica, was visited and its interior filmed by members of the diving rescue club “Borac” from Čačak.

The artificial lake Rovni, between the villages of Stubo and Rovni, in the municipality of Valjevo, was created by damming the river Jablanica. The surface of this lake is 10.4 square kilometers, and the largest measured depth of the lake is 67 meters.

The construction of the lake and dam caused violent reactions in the public, because, among other things, the church of St. Archangel Michael in the village of Tubravić was submerged. This church is known as Valjevska Gračanica, the first written records of which date back to the 16th century and survived until 2016, when it was submerged by the filling of Lake Rovni, the largest regional water management system that supplies water to Valjevo, Lazarevac, Lajkovac, Ub and Mionice.



Eight months ago, the members of the Diving Rescue Club “Borac” decided to dive exactly at the location where the sunken church was, and they were fascinated by the sights they encountered. As they were one of the few who dared to dive in that very location, they recorded the exterior of the sunken place of worship with their camera.

Recently, divers decided to dive again to the church and record the appearance of the interior.

Along with the video they posted on the Facebook page of the Diving and Rescue Club “Borac”, the divers shared their impressions, reports Nova.

“After eight months, we again visited the church of St. Archangel Michael, popularly known as Valjevska Gračanica, but this time we recorded the interior of the church with our cameras. As before, we remained speechless before the unreal scenes of the sunken sanctuary. Down at a depth of about 18 meters, silence, the water is only five degrees, the sun’s rays breaking through the greenish water and the Church of St. Michael the Archangel,” they wrote.

