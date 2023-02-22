Home World Footage of the submerged Valjevska Gračanica | Info
World

Footage of the submerged Valjevska Gračanica | Info

by admin
Footage of the submerged Valjevska Gračanica | Info

In 2016, due to the filling of the artificial lake Stubo-Rovni, the church of St. Archangel Michael in the village of Tubravić near Valjevo was submerged.

Izvor: RTS / Printscreen

The church, better known as Valjevska Gračanica, was visited and its interior filmed by members of the diving rescue club “Borac” from Čačak.

The artificial lake Rovni, between the villages of Stubo and Rovni, in the municipality of Valjevo, was created by damming the river Jablanica. The surface of this lake is 10.4 square kilometers, and the largest measured depth of the lake is 67 meters.

The construction of the lake and dam caused violent reactions in the public, because, among other things, the church of St. Archangel Michael in the village of Tubravić was submerged. This church is known as Valjevska Gračanica, the first written records of which date back to the 16th century and survived until 2016, when it was submerged by the filling of Lake Rovni, the largest regional water management system that supplies water to Valjevo, Lazarevac, Lajkovac, Ub and Mionice.


Sunken church
Source: Youtube/Bratislav Draskovic

Eight months ago, the members of the Diving Rescue Club “Borac” decided to dive exactly at the location where the sunken church was, and they were fascinated by the sights they encountered. As they were one of the few who dared to dive in that very location, they recorded the exterior of the sunken place of worship with their camera.

Recently, divers decided to dive again to the church and record the appearance of the interior.

See also  Musk said he would unblock Trump’s account Trump: no interest in returning to Twitter – yqqlm

Along with the video they posted on the Facebook page of the Diving and Rescue Club “Borac”, the divers shared their impressions, reports Nova.

“After eight months, we again visited the church of St. Archangel Michael, popularly known as Valjevska Gračanica, but this time we recorded the interior of the church with our cameras. As before, we remained speechless before the unreal scenes of the sunken sanctuary. Down at a depth of about 18 meters, silence, the water is only five degrees, the sun’s rays breaking through the greenish water and the Church of St. Michael the Archangel,” they wrote.

(RTS)

You may also like

New earthquake in Syria, people flee to the...

Vremenska prognoza Wednesday 22 February 2023 | Vremenska...

Usa, murder of Bishop O’Connell: housekeeper’s husband arrested

«Russia helped Italy during the Covid»- Corriere TV

Neil Young and Crazy Horse release album under...

In Japan, there is talk of raising the...

Ukraine, Meloni’s arrival in Kiev: the Prime Minister...

Trapani Birgi radio survey on Wednesday 22 February...

we wanted peace, but the West deceived us

People “boia” – world operation

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy