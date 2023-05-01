Footage of the taxi driver who didn’t charge the grandmother for the ride | Magazine

The video of a Belgrade taxi driver has gone viral, and praise is coming from all over…

Izvor: Screenshoot

Belgrade (and in general) taxi drivers do not have a very good reputation. However, Milorad Rafailović’s gesture brightened the face of the entire profession.

Namely, Rafailović gave a ride to two elderly fellow citizens, explaining to them that he wanted to help and that “he also has a mother.”

Watch the video:

“Girls, everything is fine today, you don’t need anything…”, says the taxi driver, and “girls”, two adorable grandmothers are visibly moved.

“Please take it, we appreciate everyone’s honest work,” says one, offering money, but the taxi driver says “everything is fine.”

They parted with the best wishes, and the video of this gesture met with positive reactions from everyone who saw it.

(WORLD)