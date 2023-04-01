A video of the theft of a sweatshirt in a store in the center of Belgrade appeared on social networks!

A minor stole a hoodie from a clothing store in Knez Mihailova Street in the center of Belgrade, even though there were employees, customers, and security cameras in the store. The video of the theft soon appeared on social networks.

He walked into the store, found a sweatshirt he liked, went to the shoe fitting bench and threw the sweatshirt on the floor. He then tucked it into his sweatshirt and just casually left the store.

The epilogue of this theft is not known. The video spread on social media and quickly went viral.

