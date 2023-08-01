Football championship: in Sao land, we also know how to kick the ball! ~ The thermometer

You would be seriously wrong to believe that Toumai country, we do not know how to juggle the round ball. This Sunday, July 23, after having benefited from a morning grace watered by a soft rain, the lovers of the round ball of the pretty capital N’djam gave themselves a “date” for a very spicy part, an unprecedented frontal shock, a titanic derby, a final duel of gladiators. It is the long-awaited final of the fourth edition of the Chad Football Championship.

Official stand of the Stade de Diguel. Photo credit: Veîvra ID Noël

This afternoon, under a sky strewn with sometimes fluffy, sometimes greyish clouds which were running, hovering, jostling, competing for a place above the beautiful stadium of Diguel in the eighth arrondissement of the capital, the crazy lovers of the round ball , like a swarm of bees, have gathered there. These rain-laden gas bubbles seemed to remind the Sahelian public that we are in the rainy season and that their sometimes unexpected visit in summer should never be ignored. On the gaze of many supporters, who came to push the two finalist clubs to the top of Chadian football, a concern about the fall of the raindrops emerges.

An overexcited public during the final of the Chad Championship. Photo credit: Veïvra Noël

A fairly balanced first half

Match scheduled, match due! Around three o’clock in the afternoon, the 22 actors appear on the green rectangle under a shower of applause from a boiling human tide. After two weeks of hotly contested competition, the two best teams in the Toumaï championship are face to face. These are Elect Sport FC, defending champion, a club sponsored by the National Electricity Company (SNE) and AS PSI, a formation carried by the special anti-terrorist group. Unlike the last year’s final, this one opposes two formations of the capital. The latter emerged from two pools each composed of six teams representing the 23 provinces of Chad.

READ ALSO In the land of Toumaï, agriculture and livestock are at war

The first whistle of the last match of the fourth edition of the football championship in Sao land has just sounded. The first quarter of an hour was a time to gauge yourself, measure yourself and determine the style of play you need to pose and impose on your opponent. As the minutes ticked by, the masses of air that darkened the sky and presaged precipitation disappeared and the worry that could be read on the faces of the supporters dissipated. The reds (AS PSI) take the ascendancy, press very high and challenge the goalkeeper of Elect Sport at all times. The “anti-terrorist” club, despite its clear domination, could not dynamite the defense of yellow and black. After 45 minutes, the game master sends the national sesame contenders back to the locker room. The public excited, boosted, overheated and electrified by the technical gestures of the AS PSI players must wait to see a shot die in the net of one side or the other.

A one-way second round

In the second half, the residents of the SNE, who must defend their title, are outrageously dominated by the assaults of the “anti-terrorists”. Elect Sport fails to electrocute their opponent. The team suffers, undergoes, multiplies the false gestures and ends up cracking in the 87th minute (a goal in his camp). The stadium explodes! The young athletes of the military academy have just broken the bolts of the steel defense of the Elect. AS PSI supporters scream, go into ecstasy, get excited, ignite while those of the other team have misty eyes and both hands behind their heads. As the appetite comes with eating, pushed by their supporters, the AS PSI players keep up the pressure and obtain a free kick sanctioned by a red card against an Elect Sport player in the 90th minute. At the final whistle of this epic finale, the reds win one to zero and win their first national title which is worth 15 million CFA francs (about 23,000 euros). The vanquished content themselves with a third of the value of the national crown.

READ ALSO N’djam, my capital, capital of traditional and local drinks

A thirst for goals quenched at the very end of the game. Photo credit: Veïvra ID Noël

The guests of honor

To give a special mention to the show, the FTFA (Chad Federation of Football Association) and the Ministry of Youth – Sport invited two former African or even international glories of the football planet. The probable greatest dribbler and juggler of the African round ball, the Nigerian Jay-Jay Okocha and the Senegalese legend Khalilou Fadiga were present ! Hissein Ousmane, the best player in the Chadian championship had the honor of receiving his trophy from the hands of the former Nigerian playmaker and 1996 Olympic champion. The Elephants of Amtiman” was presented by Senegalese legend Fadiga.

“Jay-Jay” OKOCHA. Photo credit: Pixabay Khalilou FADIGA. Photo credit: Pixabay

This national championship makes it possible to discover footballing talents throughout the territory. It is up to the ministry in charge to bring to the highest level the difficulties and grievances of these different clubs from all over the country in order to raise Chadian football to the level of the continent.

A bittersweet victory

Unfortunately, barely two days after his brilliant victory, the brand new champion of Chad will not defend the national colors to the next African Champions League. AS PSI, best club of the season, is disqualified by the CAF (African Football Confederation)! The champion club does not meet any eligibility criteria for the biggest football championship on the continent. The conditions to be met are among others: the existence of an official headquarters, having a training ground with international standards, a women’s team, etc. These requirements of the African football body come to shorten the euphoria which followed the brilliant victory of this very young formation. The consequences of this disqualification from the next African league extend beyond a single club. So many budding Chadian footballers are abandoned! What a waste for football in the land of the Itno!

READ ALSO Bodybuilding is not exclusively African American or West African

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

