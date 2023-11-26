Home » Football, Milan-Fiorentina 1-0, Hernandez scores from a penalty
Football, Milan-Fiorentina 1-0, Hernandez scores from a penalty

Football, Milan-Fiorentina 1-0, Hernandez scores from a penalty

by gds.it – ​​47 minutes ago

A bandaged AC Milan suffers but wins narrowly at San Siro against a Fiorentina who are dangerous but not very concrete at times. The match was decided by a penalty from Hernandez, converted just moments before the break. Milan takes home three golden points which puts them back in third place at 26. Fiorentina remains,…

