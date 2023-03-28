Home World Football player Rudar Prijedor plays qualification for the European Championship Sport




A strange career in which three countries were intertwined, before he arrived in Prijedor, but performances for the national team were out of the question.

An unusual football story comes from Prijedor – a football player Doan Servos in his career he has played against some of the best European selections, and he spends the club part of the season in the first league team of Republika Srpska Rudar from Prijedor. However, this does not prevent him from continuing to perform for the Andorra national team.

A few days ago, Đoan made his 44th appearance for the national team in the European Championship qualification match, as he spent 86 minutes on the field in the defeat against Romania. Among other things, he has played against so far France, England, Portugal, Poland, Turkey, Hungary, Austria… That’s not a bad CV at all for a guy who plays in the First League of Republika Srpska! This is Đoan, a football player with an unusual career:

In fact, Servos was standard in the team during the fall and covered the left side of the field in almost all matches. A match against Želje from Banja Luka he missed it due to obligations in the national teamand this spring he missed two more matches because Andorra invited him to help the team during the European Championship qualifiers.

In addition, Đoan played for the Andorra club from his country and went through all the younger categories there, he tried to establish himself in several Spanish lower leagues, and he was briefly in the USA where he thought he would start a new part of his career. However, it didn’t work out so well moved from Spain to Prijedor the previous summer.

