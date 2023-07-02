Home » Football says goodbye to Vincenzino D’Amico, protagonist of the 1974 Lazio championship
Football says goodbye to Vincenzino D'Amico, protagonist of the 1974 Lazio championship

Football says goodbye to Vincenzino D’Amico, protagonist of the 1974 Lazio championship

The last dribble, the one with the cancer that he confessed to having last May, failed. Vincenzo D’Amico died in Rome, he was born in Latina, he was 68 years old. Lazio star of the first Scudetto,…

