Football: U20 World Cup, Italy beats South Korea and goes to the final – Last Hour

Italy beat South Korea 2-1 and won the final of the Under-20 World Cup.



At the Argentinian stadium in Citta di La Plata (only Diego Maradona stadium) the Azzurri took the lead in the 14th minute through Cesare Casadei, then joined by the South Koreans with a penalty scored in the 23rd minute by Seung-won Lee; the match was decided by Simone Pafundi’s goal in the 86th minute.



Italy will challenge Uruguay for the title on Sunday, after eliminating Israel.


