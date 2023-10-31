For 70 percent of Americans, US support for Israel has been “excessive” (and 3 out of 4 fear an attack). The survey

A large majority of Americans think that the United States have been “too much in favor” Of Israel during the conflict in Middle East and three out of four Americans fear that the escalation in the Gaza Strip could lead to attacks on American soil. This emerges from a survey conducted by NewsNation/Decision Deskpublished on October 31 by The Hill. In particular, to say the least “fairly or very worried” for any terrorist attacks on American soil and the 77 percent of those interviewed compared to 22 who say they have no fears of this type. The 70 percent believes that the United States is or has been too “in favor” of Israel against 29 percent who consider the support given to the Jewish state insufficient. Furthermore, the 52% says of approve the work done by President Joe Biden to manage the conflict, while 48% give the opposite opinion. And finally, the 70% of the interviewees is in favor of sending military aid to Israel, while 20% are against.

Overall, the survey offers an insight into how US citizens perceive the conflict and the role that their country must play: an insight that the Biden administration may be forced to take into account, also in view of the elections which will be held in November 2024. The survey could therefore impact future foreign policy choices, including the type of support to be given to Israel. Considering that on the same day the survey was published, the deputy press secretary of the US Department of Defense, Sabrina Singhconfirmed that the Pentagon sends weapons to Israel con almost daily frequency.

