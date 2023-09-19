For a “green” Synod – World and Mission

The Assembly of the Synod of Bishops, which will take place in Rome from 4 to 29 October, is committed to limiting and offsetting CO2 emissions with two projects in Nigeria and Kenya, which aim to spread efficient kitchen stoves and water purification technologies

On the eve of the publication of a “new” Praised yesthe General Secretariat of the Synod intends to make its contribution to safeguarding creation through a form of compensation for the residual CO2 emissions produced by the next XVI General Assembly of the Synod of Bishops.

Through the economic support of the SOS Planet Foundation and the technical contribution of LifeGate, already tested on the occasion of the 2019 Synodal Assembly, part of the residual CO2 emissions will be offset thanks to projects capable of generating a carbon “credit” such to balance the accumulated “debt”.

The project chosen for the compensation of emissions, which responds to the criterion of integral ecology as proposed by the encyclical Laudato si’, brings together the ecological aspect, attention to the territory and concrete help for the lives of the populations involved . The identified project, carried out in Nigeria and Kenya, aims to spread efficient kitchen stoves and water purification technologies for families, communities and institutions. New technologies will significantly reduce the consumption of non-renewable biomass and fossil fuels for cooking and boiling water. This will result in a significant improvement in air pollution which has a direct correlation with respiratory diseases and mortality rates, especially among women and children, consequently improving the health status of the populations involved. The project will use proceeds from the sale of carbon credits to support local partners engaged in the production, distribution and maintenance of the technologies.

«Never have we mistreated and offended our common home as in the last two centuries. We are instead called to become the instruments of God the Father so that our planet is what He dreamed of when he created it and responds to his plan of peace, beauty and fullness”, writes Pope Francis in Laudato si’ (LS 53)

Concretely, the project will be divided into three levels. The first involves quantifying the CO2 emissions released into the atmosphere for carrying out all activities. The calculated indicator is the Global Warming Potential (GWP), fundamental for deciding on strategies for reducing and compensating these emissions. The second step consists in reducing the CO2 emissions of the Synod through resource optimization strategies and reduction of consumption and raw materials (e.g. optimizing logistics, choosing energy produced from renewable sources, eliminating the waste of resources, etc.) . Finally, residual CO2 emissions will be compensated thanks to energy efficiency projects capable of generating a carbon “credit” capable of balancing the accumulated “debt”.

This compensation will take place thanks to the project Burn Stoves which aims to distribute efficient kitchen stoves to rural families in Kenya, thus guaranteeing benefits to the environment and improving the health and quality of life of the populations involved. The project spans all 47 counties of Kenya and is having a significant impact on the lives of some of the world‘s most vulnerable people. In a country where more than 90% of the population still relies on local biomass for cooking (wood or charcoal), deforestation rates are alarming, especially in regions already facing arid conditions.

Local coal production is unsustainable and expensive. In addition to environmental problems, there are also consequences on a social level: wood or coal are burned in an open flame or in traditional stoves in a very inefficient way, so large quantities are needed and this entails significant expenses for families, who in three quarters of cases live below the poverty line.

Through this project, a sustainable solution is provided from both an environmental and social point of view, offering affected families the opportunity for a better and healthier future.