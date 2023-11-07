For a Mediterranean theology – World and Mission

A manifesto presented by a network of institutes offers a specific look at the challenges of the present

«Pointed towards the heights of the heavens and at the same time towards the depths of the earth, theology pushes us towards the depths of the Mediterranean, and forces us to cross its cities, ports, places of worship, kasbahs, gates…, where crossbreeding occurs: the result of meetings and conflicts, of dialogues and compromises, of acceptance and rejection”.

That of theologians is not an abstract and theoretical work: on the contrary, among them there are those who strongly feel the responsibility of «not to remain silent in the face of contradictions, social emergencies and the many challenges that arise, especially for believers” and speak about them “with a look of faith”. This is stated in the “Manifesto for a theology from the Mediterranean” drawn up in ten languages ​​- including Arabic and Hebrew – by around twenty institutions from countries overlooking the common sea and presented to Pope Francis on the occasion of his apostolic trip to Marseille , last September 22nd and 23rd.

«We are called to offer a different narrative of the Mediterranean, of its stories and its faces, to share with those we meet a wisdom reading, according to the mystique of hope, in solidarity with all the castaways of history, according to an evangelical style of dialogue, relational and prophetic”, write the theologians.

«It is a Manifesto – explains with a metaphor Father Patrice Chocholski, director of the Institut catholique de la Méditerranée of Marseille – which aims to encourage navigation in a sea agitated by high waves, and in which however we must venture without fear of instability: in fact, standing still would mean sinking.” Father Chocholski is among the promoters of a journey of comparison and exchange between people and disciplines, in a network that goes from France to Morocco and Egypt, from Lebanon to Spain, from Italy to Turkey up to the Balkans. A path relaunched by Pope Francis himself in Naples, in 2019, at the conclusion of the conference at the Theological Faculty of Southern Italy, when the Pontiff had urged the participants to take to the field to meet the people «where the paradigms, the ways to feel, the symbols, the representations of people and peoples”.

The director of the Marseille Institute underlines the nature of theology which he defines as «dal Mediterranean”, because – he explains – “it is the people of this region themselves who challenge us: peoples historically accustomed to comparison, not facing the hinterland but looking towards the other shores”. An attitude in line with the Christian vision, in which «the logos he became man in Jesus: God is dialogue and dialogue is the place of God.”

From the peoples of the Mediterranean, «who have favored the fruitful encounter between the traditions of Jewish and Christian faith and Greek-Hellenistic thought» must come an «”immersive” theology, which allows itself to be touched by the wounds and anxieties that the Mediterranean contexts express » and «not neutral, which has its architraves in the logic of the incarnation and the mystery of Easter and recognizes in history not a merely applicative space, but rather the place in which to understand the authentic meaning of the announcement of the Gospel». A theology, therefore, that «does not remain insensitive to the cry of pain and requests for justice that come from the many castaways of history: from those who are exploited in their work and humiliated in their dignity; by those who are deprived of the right to inhabit their own land, stripped of the possibility of a future. Its task is to give voice to the prophetic request contained in the cry of humanity which echoes that of Christ on the cross.”

Father Chocholski says: «During the preparatory work, it was interesting to observe the dynamics born from the contribution of representatives of very different contexts, specific and at the same time complementary. Thus, on the issue of migration, a delegate from Morocco and one from Sicily said to each other: “Migrants leave from my land and arrive in yours, if we don’t talk to each other we won’t know how to help them”. And the same goes for climate crises, or for the great theme of inclusive citizenship for minorities.” In this sense, the professor recalls “the drama of Christians in Iraq and the trials they have to face in North Africa and in various areas of the Middle East, as well as the challenge of coexistence in our cities”.

The potential of a “no longer Eurocentric” gaze becomes a push to “network with other theological and cultural institutions, with the different ecclesial, religious and cultural realities, but also with civil society and politics”, underlines Chocholski. The first step was taken in Marseille on a journey that must now continue.

