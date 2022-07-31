Original title: Macao has zero new social status for one week in a row, with national inspections today and tomorrow

People’s Daily Online, Macau, July 30 (Reporter Fu Zimei) The Macau Special Administrative Region Novel Coronavirus Infection Response Coordination Center reported at 10:00 on the 30th that there were no new nucleic acid positives in Macau for 24 hours on the 29th, and there were zero new cases in the society for 7 consecutive days. A total of 1,821 nucleic acid positive cases have been reported in this round of the epidemic.

150,190 people in key areas, key groups and people working away from home have been sampled for nucleic acid testing within 24 hours on the 29th, and the test results have been negative. From July 24 to 29, a total of 1,203,964 people have been sampled. Starting from July 30, interior decoration staff will be included in the key groups and will be inspected every day. At present, there are eight key groups of people: cleaning services, security services, catering services, food delivery workers, public bus and taxi drivers, domestic workers who stay away, construction site workers, and newly added interior decoration workers .

“Severe cases and deaths account for less than 1% of infected cases in this round of epidemics, and pneumonia cases account for 10%.” Macau Health Director Luo Yilong said that there are three reasons for the low number of severe cases and deaths. First, the virus itself, Omicron caused the disease The second is that 90% of the residents have been vaccinated against the new crown before the epidemic, which has played an important role; the third is to provide Chinese and Western medicine for early cases. As the outbreak subsides, health authorities will continue to promote vaccination efforts.

Since July 23, Australia has maintained zero new social nucleic acid positives. According to the plan, the 14th round of national inspections will be carried out today and tomorrow. If the results are all negative, the ten-day “consolidation period” will end, and the “stable period” will be entered at 0:00 a.m. on August 2.

It is reported that the 14th round of national verification started at 8:00 am on the 30th. There are no exempt groups, that is, children under the age of three, elderly people with limited mobility and need of care, and people with disabilities are required to participate. Convalescents are not required to participate. In this round of national inspections, 10 antigen test kits and 20 KN95 masks were distributed at the same time. “Antigen test kits and masks do not need to be used in a hurry. The SAR government will make a unified announcement based on the risk of the epidemic, and residents will use them as required.” Luo Yilong emphasized that the antigen test kits have played a ‘considerable’ role in this round of epidemic prevention and control. There are nearly 600,000 self-test antigen declarations every day, all of which have been negative since July 23, 2022.

Luo Yilong revealed that a total of 2,500 public and private medical staff in Macao participated in the national inspection during the current round of the epidemic, accounting for one-third of the total number of medical staff in Macao. Nucleic acid testing is one of the important means to prevent and control the epidemic, and the sampling work in the normalization stage will be handed over to the testing agency.

Zhang Yongchun, director of the Macau SAR’s Department of Administration and Justice, said on the 29th that the SAR government has been adopting a “dynamic clearing” epidemic prevention policy for more than two years of epidemic prevention and control, which is in line with Macau’s actual situation and protects the health of residents. I hope and believe that the epidemic is staged and will eventually pass. Even if the epidemic develops, the means to deal with the epidemic, epidemic prevention measures and treatment methods will continue to improve, and the increase in epidemic costs will not change the “dynamic clearing” that has persisted for more than two years. Epidemic prevention measures.Return to Sohu, see more

Editor: