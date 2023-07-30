Home » for agricultural land you will pay 27% more. The Towards Memphis majority group demands the withdrawal of the point and alternative solutions or will vote against
for agricultural land you will pay 27% more. The Towards Memphis majority group demands the withdrawal of the point and alternative solutions or will vote against

for agricultural land you will pay 27% more. The Towards Memphis majority group demands the withdrawal of the point and alternative solutions or will vote against

The Giunta Clemente approves an increase in the Imu rates for the citizens of Menfi for approval by the municipal council. The fourth item on the agenda of the session convened for tomorrow at 7.30 pm in fact reads: “Own municipal tax (IMU) – Approval of the rate for the year 2023”: a proposal – signed by the department head and by the Mayor, as…

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Menfi, the Clemente junta brings the increase in the IMU rates to the Council: 27% more will be paid for agricultural land. The majority group Verso Menfi asks for the withdrawal of the point and alternative solutions or will vote against it appeared 6 hours ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it ».

