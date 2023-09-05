Home » For an hour, United Airlines has suspended all departures of its flights in the United States due to a computer problem
by admin
For about an hour, the airline United Airlines suspended all departures of its flights in the United States due to a computer problem. United he has declared in a statement that it was “encountering a system-wide technological problem”: the planes on the ground were detained, while the planes in the air continued “to their destination as planned”. The block on the ground caused the delay of 211 flights nationwide.

