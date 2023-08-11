Home » For Biden, China is “a time bomb”
World

For Biden, China is “a time bomb”

by admin
For Biden, China is “a time bomb”

On Thursday, US President Joe Biden commented on the recent problems of the Chinese economy, expressing his concern about the effects that these could have both economically and politically on the rest of the world. During a private fundraising event for the Democratic primaries ahead of the 2024 presidential election, speaking to some reporters, Biden said:

China is a time bomb in many respects. […] It was growing 8 percent a year, now it’s close to 2 percent a year. It is at a time when the number of people of retirement age is greater than the number of people of working age. So he has problems, and when the bad guys have problems they do bad things.”

The Chinese economy has been experiencing a sharp slowdown for several months. After the end of the restrictions and the zero Covid strategy was established in December, economists expected a sustained restart of the country’s economy, which however is growing and rhythms much smaller than in the past. Among the causes are lower than usual exports – especially compared to before the pandemic – rather weak domestic consumption, quite serious unemployment, especially among the youngest. Confirming this negative trend, in July China experienced deflation for the first time since the beginning of 2021, i.e. a generalized reduction in the price level.

This situation also puts the rest of the world at risk, given that a substantial drop in Chinese demand would certainly have negative effects on exports from Western countries to China and could accentuate the trend towards a global slowdown in the economy. It is for this reason that Biden spoke of China as a “time bomb”, but his statements must also be read in the more general context of the trade war that has been going on for some time between the United States and China.

See also  The sister of the girl who was beaten by her partner on Zvezdara | Info

For years, the two countries have been imposing very heavy trade tariffs on each other, initially introduced by President Donald Trump and never really removed by Biden. The latest development of these tensions occurred a few days ago, when Biden issued an executive order introducing some limits on investment in China in sectors related to semiconductors and chips, artificial intelligence, and quantum computers (a type of computer that is much faster and more powerful than the traditional ones).

– Read also: The country where inflation is zero

You may also like

Latin America would like to take advantage of...

Moscow launches a rocket with a probe towards...

Two musicians aged 19 and 21 died in...

«Now we will go in search of new...

Ukraine, the British 007: so Putin wants to...

El Canijo de Jerez publishes the video clip...

Bilintx & Gonorriaga “Split” (2023)

World, breaking news. Biden: China is a time...

Stanić proposes to Dodik to reciprocate the sanctions:...

The Me Too of chess: from Germany to...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy