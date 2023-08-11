For Biden, China is “a time bomb”

On Thursday, US President Joe Biden commented on the recent problems of the Chinese economy, expressing his concern about the effects that these could have both economically and politically on the rest of the world. During a private fundraising event for the Democratic primaries ahead of the 2024 presidential election, speaking to some reporters, Biden said:

“China is a time bomb in many respects. […] It was growing 8 percent a year, now it’s close to 2 percent a year. It is at a time when the number of people of retirement age is greater than the number of people of working age. So he has problems, and when the bad guys have problems they do bad things.”

The Chinese economy has been experiencing a sharp slowdown for several months. After the end of the restrictions and the zero Covid strategy was established in December, economists expected a sustained restart of the country’s economy, which however is growing and rhythms much smaller than in the past. Among the causes are lower than usual exports – especially compared to before the pandemic – rather weak domestic consumption, quite serious unemployment, especially among the youngest. Confirming this negative trend, in July China experienced deflation for the first time since the beginning of 2021, i.e. a generalized reduction in the price level.

This situation also puts the rest of the world at risk, given that a substantial drop in Chinese demand would certainly have negative effects on exports from Western countries to China and could accentuate the trend towards a global slowdown in the economy. It is for this reason that Biden spoke of China as a “time bomb”, but his statements must also be read in the more general context of the trade war that has been going on for some time between the United States and China.

For years, the two countries have been imposing very heavy trade tariffs on each other, initially introduced by President Donald Trump and never really removed by Biden. The latest development of these tensions occurred a few days ago, when Biden issued an executive order introducing some limits on investment in China in sectors related to semiconductors and chips, artificial intelligence, and quantum computers (a type of computer that is much faster and more powerful than the traditional ones).

