by gds.it – ​​25 minutes ago

Father Salvatore Sapienza, deputy parish priest of the church of San Basilio Magno, in via Paruta, in Palermo, died at the age of 88. An entire community is in mourning, and the entire Catholic Church. Messages of condolence also…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Palermo, Father Sapienza has died: for decades a point of reference for the young people of Villa Tasca, it appeared 25 minutes ago in the online newspaper gds.it”.