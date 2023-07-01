for France it is the fifth night of violence – Corriere TV

Those arrested on Saturday evening, July 1, in Marseille, in the south of France, rise to 16 as part of the protests that are inflaming the country following the killing of 17-year-old Nahel in Nanterre on Tuesday 27 July by the hand of a policeman during a road check. However, BFMTV reports that the situation is currently “relatively calm and under control, despite some sporadic clashes and throwing of objects”. The broadcaster points out that the groups that attempted to form were quickly dispersed by the police and there were no further looting attempts.

July 1, 2023 – Updated July 1, 2023, 10:04 PM

