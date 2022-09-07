LONDON. Welcome to the most “different” executive in Europe. The British one, and which one if not. Not that Boris Johnson’s government wasn’t, on the contrary, there were also Muslim exponents at the time. But today, in that of the new Prime Minister Liz Truss, there are only ten white males out of 23 ministers with portfolios, and none in the most important ministries, apart from the irreplaceable Ben Wallace in defense.