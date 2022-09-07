Home World For Great Britain the most “different” government ever. At Tesoro Kwarteng, father and mother arrived from Ghana
World

For Great Britain the most “different” government ever. At Tesoro Kwarteng, father and mother arrived from Ghana

by admin
For Great Britain the most “different” government ever. At Tesoro Kwarteng, father and mother arrived from Ghana

LONDON. Welcome to the most “different” executive in Europe. The British one, and which one if not. Not that Boris Johnson’s government wasn’t, on the contrary, there were also Muslim exponents at the time. But today, in that of the new Prime Minister Liz Truss, there are only ten white males out of 23 ministers with portfolios, and none in the most important ministries, apart from the irreplaceable Ben Wallace in defense.

See also  Missionary kidnapped in Nigeria, the Somascan fathers: "He fought and was wounded, he is free but not thanks to the police"

You may also like

Pussy Riot, the show in Milan: “To stop...

The cumulative number of confirmed cases of new...

War crimes, that’s why we are asking Germany...

Albania announces to terminate diplomatic relations with Iran

Syria denounces: “Israeli missiles hit Aleppo airport”

Mozambique, Italian nun killed in an ambush

Russia, Putin in Vladivostok: “In Ukraine we have...

Gas crisis: EU proposes tax on extra-profit energy...

South Korea’s underground parking lot flooded due to...

Washington Post: in the papers seized from Trump...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy