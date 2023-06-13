“For me Berlusconi is a dear person, a true friend”

by palermolive.it – ​​12 minutes ago

Silvio Berlusconi’s foreign policy has in many cases been dictated by friendships with various world leaders. Not only institutional but also personal relationships. From George W. Bush to Gaddafi, but above all with Vladimir Putin,…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Putin’s condolences: “Berlusconi is a dear person to me, a true friend” appeared 12 minutes ago in the online newspaper palermolive.it».