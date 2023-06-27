“For Moscow’s elites, Prigozhin is a dangerous upstart. Putin? They will try to convince him not to run again”

They remained officially silent after the attempted uprising of Prigozhinwhich on June 24 held the Russia and not just with bated breath, while the risk of one hovered civil war. What though the elites of Mosca and the oligarchs think of the head of the Wagner is that he is a radical extremist and that certainly, unlike some hypotheses circulated in the media after the attempted coup, they are not behind his march on the Russian capital, which was his initiative. But at the same time the oligarchsascertained the weakness of Putin after his action, they will try to convince him to choose a successor, so that they themselves and the country will be relieved of sanctions and a war with no end in sight. Abbas Galyamov, Russian political scientist and political strategist, ghostwriter of Vladimir Putin from 2008 to 2010, formulates this analysis on what happened in recent days. Since the beginning of the invasion of Ukraine Gallyamov has spoken out against the war and left the country and is classified as a “foreign agent” in Russia, prosecuted in a criminal case for making false statements about the armed forces and is wanted by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation.

Among the many reconstructions that have emerged on the revolt of Wagner’s mercenaries, there are also those who hypothesize that some of the representatives of the Kremlin elite may have played a role in unleashing Prigozhin. Is it plausible?

I believe that, most likely, someone tried to use Prigozhin for their own purposes by inciting him to escalate and thus discrediting, in Putin’s eyes, those who were responsible for being able to control him. For example, some groups of security forces like the FSB dreamed of removing Shoigu, some wanted to kill the secretary of the Russian Security Council Patrushev. The result was achieved – both were radically weakened. Because this is mainly their failure: they were the ones who were supposed to keep the situation under control, but they did not prevent the rebellion or stop it. The result was a total embarrassment. But even if someone had instigated Prigozhin, it couldn’t have been more than a push, and it certainly wasn’t a matter of other-directed initiative. Prigozhin did not follow anyone’s will, he did all this himself. He didn’t have a plan, he acted on the leap of emotion and hoping to change the situation. In recent months, as Prigozhin has realized that the system is not responding to his urgings, his attacks have become more and more radical. He is a determined person who does not want to comply at all costs, unlike most of the elites around Putin. So he tried to unhinge the situation, to make the system work more efficiently. He couldn’t do it and became more and more desperate. Someone certainly encouraged him. But I think when the situation escalated, even those cheering him on got scared.

There were reports that oligarchs Vladimir Potanin, whom Forbes lists among the richest people in the world, and Arkady Rotenberg (co-owner of the largest gas pipeline and power line construction company in Russia) as well as the Minister of Industry and trade Denis Manturov left Moscow on their jets during Prigozhin’s then aborted advance. Are these gestures interpreted as a betrayal?

It depends who we talk about. If the businessmen leave, then that’s their business, nobody cares. As for Manturov, this will certainly not strengthen him, but it will not weaken him much either: after all, it is not his job to deal with Prigozhin. Besides, on the weekends he always flies somewhere for vacation, everyone knows that. Another thing would be if someone from the security forces or some official who should have been at the workplace escaped: this would be considered as desertion.

How can you describe the general attitude of Russian elites towards Prigozhin?

In general negative. For them it is too radical. For the highest echelons of power (Kovalchuk brothers, Rotenberg brothers, Gennady Timchenko, Sergei Chemezov, Nikolai Tokarev, Sergei Sobyanin, Mikhail Mishustin, Nikolai Patrushev, etc.) he is a careerist who is becoming dangerous. For those at lower levels, he is a real radical extremist. But the Kremlin elites are like that: they might not even like you, but if they see they can’t get rid of you they will adapt, interact with you and even play your game. Prigozhin scared them but that doesn’t mean he didn’t interact with them. And he still does.

And what about the attitude towards Putin now that his leadership is weakened?

I think they will realize that the end is near. You can’t always go with the current, you have to do something. I think they will try to persuade Putin to abandon the idea of ​​staying for another term. They will persuade him to name some kind of successor, so that he already starts unloading the system which is obviously under colossal pressure. First of all, we need to stop the war and agree on the lifting or at least the easing of sanctions, that is, to begin to normalize life in the country.

In your opinion, could the representatives of the elites have contributed to the Prigozhin rebellion to try to bring the end of the war closer?

No I do not believe it. Russian elites do not play so globally.

In his blog, he asks the elites: “Do you consider Putin’s system exclusively or yours too? Do you think Putin has the right to screw him up completely?” How do you think they can respond?

Unfortunately they are not used to thinking big. They are used to Putin handling it while their task is small-scale. They are not strategists, they simply follow orders, and at the same time they do not forget themselves: from the financial flows they control, they allocate a part to themselves. I’m just telling them it’s time to think about the future. Putin has finished fulfilling his role as strategist. He is leading the country to the wrong place. And not only Putin will collapse, but they too. Let’s see if they will listen to me.