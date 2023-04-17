Home » “For one who goes, there is always one who arrives…”- breaking latest news
That was expected. Many imagined that Ilary Blasi, during the first episode of Isola dei Famosi, took the opportunity to make some ironic reference to the (difficult) separation from Francesco Totti. And so it was.

In the first minute of the reality show: Â« Things have changed since last year, there is no longer a man next to meTO”. Suspense. And then: “I’m talking about Nicola Savino”. Thunderous applause.
Immediately afterwards, again: «Per uno che va», wink, “there is always one who arrives…”. Another dig at the ex-husband who now lives with his new partner Noemi Bocchi and the clear allusion to her new German love, Bastian Muller.

With a new look — bangs and curls — the showgirl takes back the stage after a long period of silence where only the Instagram posts spoke.

