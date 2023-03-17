9
LONDON – Wanted for war crimes. This is the situation in which Vladimir Putin finds himself today, after the arrest warrant issued against him by the International Criminal Court (ICC). The tribunal, based in The Hague, Netherlands, indicted the Russian president specifically for the “illegal deportation” of Ukrainian children, who were transferred by the thousands or even tens of thousands to Russia, against their and their families’ wishes , from areas occupied by Moscow’s troops during the invasion.
