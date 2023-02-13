Salvatore Biasco, who also recently collaborated with Mondoperaio, passed away on 6 September. A prestigious economist, with a great passion for the ideals of socialism. We report below the speech given by Walter Tocci at the funeral ceremony on 9 September.

When a phone call or email came from Salvatore it was often a call to political and cultural commitment. In recent years he had created a network of people who were experts in various fields with whom he promoted studies and seminars, under the significant title “Rethinking the political culture of the left”. One could not resist his solicitation: he was convincing in proposing the topics to be treated, he infecting even the most skeptical with his disguised enthusiasm and at the same time he was the first to take on the burden of organizing by pushing all the others to do something . Curiosity for knowledge, political passion and generosity of soul were expressed in him at all times.

Again in July he had sent us an email giving us homework for the holidays and inviting us to a meeting on September 29th. By telephone I had heard him tired and partly even discouraged, but he was anxious to conclude the work of these years by publishing the proceedings of the seminars already held. As in a premonition of the end, he felt the urgency to complete the work.

Among the participants in the network, in a quick round of emails these days, it was spontaneous to agree to see us just as he had summoned us, on that day and with those tasks. The publication of the seminar documents will also be an occasion to honor his memory as a rigorous scholar and passionate politician.

In the choice of themes he had a marked taste for the fecundity of the outdated. Against the depressing mainstream he was inclined to relaunch the great political themes of the left, without ever falling into nostalgia, but looking for contemporary reasons for a new social and cultural transformation. This was the key to the seminars: on the generativity of intermediate bodies against the sterility of solitary leaders; on public policies capable of fostering social cohesion; on a new idea of ​​socialism to bring about the original values ​​in the conflicts of our age. He devoted much care to the seminar comparing different generations of scholars on the great fractures of the world; he wanted that for each session there was a young speaker alongside another older one. Curiosity towards the youngest was not limited only to personal attention towards students, researchers and political militants, but it was a way of testing his and our certainties and dealing with multiple visual angles.

All these initiatives were driven by the will, I would almost say by a nagging desire, to contribute through cultural production to the relaunch of politics. He strongly felt the need to find political interlocutors capable of listening and dealing with the most advanced results of research and knowledge. Here many disappointments and bitterness took place, which however never affected his commitment. On the other hand, he was well aware that it was not just a mere lack of availability of this or that party leader, but depended on a deeper process of separation between politics and culture, which had taken place above all in Italy, almost for reaction to the excesses of the previous season of the engagé or even organic intellectual. As evidenced by his book from the early 2000s, entitled For a thinking left, was among the first to understand that the exhaustion of that old model should have prompted the search for a new role for intellectuals in political organization. Instead, even then it seemed like an old-fashioned theme; as in other fields, the deconstruction of the past was never replaced by the construction of true innovation, despite the meritorious contribution of many old and new foundations and associations, all supported by Salvatore, whose offer, however, never met the cultural demand of the parties.

Thus the separation was accentuated until it became that mutual indifference that ultimately damaged both leftist politics and culture. Politicians, with a few exceptions, have become increasingly superficial and therefore less authoritative, up to the level we have before our eyes. And the intellectuals, mostly but fortunately not all, are retreated into disciplinary self-sufficiency or, on the contrary, into media spectacularization; but both postures, although so different, have proved incapable of elaborating a convincing and lasting public discourse, incapable of influencing common sense and involving popular sentiment in the transformation of the country.

Salvatore continued to warn about the negative effects of separation and tried for at least twenty years to bridge the gap, seeking new ways, encouraging those who showed willingness, always making a reconstructive and never demolishing contribution

I happened to discuss all this at length with him, enjoying, together with other friends, his and dearest Valeria’s welcome in their beautiful home. And I learned a lot from his boundless knowledge of him, which he disseminated generously, almost without showing it. I admired his tenacity and his intelligence, I followed him in his exploits. Over the years the esteem has evolved into friendship and affection.

As friends know, Salvatore had a particular ability to be loved. Without resorting to captivating ways, indeed with the sobriety of his human trait, but above all for an original imprint of his character that made him a special person.

It happens to each of us to appreciate from time to time and individually a talented intellectual curious about the world and life, or to follow a passionate promoter of civil and political commitment, or even to enjoy the fraternal attention of a friend. But it is rare that these qualities are present in the same person, all together and at the same time and to the highest degree, just as happened with Salvatore.

We loved him because he was an authentic person, capable of combining his talents into a rich and open personality towards others.

We will miss him so much, we will remember him and point him as an example for the new generations, to whom he had dedicated much of his cultural and human work.