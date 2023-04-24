For Sasuke’s sake, here comes Mecha Naruto

Among Magical, Martial and Illusory Arts, a robotic touch could not be missing alongside that of the puppets. Thus it was born Mecha-Naruto, the robot that mimics the hero of Konoha in an attempt to extract his nine-tailed tailed beast. The only purpose of him is that, since as he himself says to Kasekage Gaara:

I don’t want the Monotail… I want the Fox!

Masashi Kishimoto gives us this gem character to entice the purchase of the video game “Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Revolution”making him appear in the duo of episodes (filler compared to the manga) n° 376-377 of the homonymous series.

Although almost ten years have passed since it was aired in Japan, this apparition is unknown to many, they ignore its comedy, its quotes. Someone still hasn’t digested the variation on the theme or even the publicity stunt.

Sure, the first ten minutes leave you a little disoriented, but slowly a diabolical and congenial idea takes shape to give a cheerful and very Go Nagai to these two specials in the series.

The premise is simple, Orochimaru wants to extract the Fox from Naruto to mess up the plans of the Akatsuki and, in full delirium from “Dottor Frankenstein”, activate the mecha with a lightning strike. Alive and out of control it flees, as in the best of the films dedicated to it. He is found by the Organization, perfected by Pain and finally Itachi takes him to the Leaf Village, abandoning him at the threshold to send him into action. From here begins the frenzy of the attacks that extract the chakra, with the consequent escape of Naruto from the Village to prevent it from being razed to the ground by this insane android able to “sniff it”.

All of Naruto’s friends try to protect him, as well as Kakashi and Captain Yamato, but failing miserably in the most improbable and fun ways. Telling him doesn’t make the product crazy in the least, he must be seen aware of the fact that he is the antithesis of any good manners typical of the series. If the other filler episodes often “stretch the broth” while waiting for the official ones, these are absolutely a mecha and detached parenthesis from the known ninja universe. Nagato and the return of Madara are even plausible compared to the idea behind the conception of this mini-story.

So, what’s so special about all of this? Why are many of us fascinated by this creation?

Probably the lovers of anime and films love the more or less veiled references, all in a “Narutesque” guise.

Orochimaru creator is just the beginning of the freebies. Shino Aburame becomes somewhat typical “Me Griffin” forgotten and hated by all. Like the best of Mazingers, the mecha emits lasers from its eyes and throws its fingers like missiles. Can it fly? Obviously yes, in mode “Z Levels” with external thruster, or (see cover) in configuration “Atlas Ufo Robot”!

And if a wheeled vehicle is needed, it transforms into a kind of autobot worthy of theInspector Gadget!

The keystone becomes Itachi’s sub-programming to protect Sasuke, because when Naruto seems to succumb, as in the best “Order 66” of Star Wars, Mecha Naruto changes his directives by allying himself with our hero.

And what’s better than fighting Orochimaru together, like Tony Stark would? And here is Naruto in mode “Iron Man” fly towards the mechanized enemy Mecha Kurama who knows so much about “Gaiking” a “nove code Super Sayan”.

And what about Naruto who, after the typical “kamikaze” gesture of the mecha to destroy-self-destructing that is so Japanese, returns to post-apocalyptic victory mode worthy of “Okuto No Ken”? Or our bold and determined hero who gives the last remaining flower to Sakura, declaring her love for her and the possibility of never returning from the fight in full style “Kyashan”? Or the face of the mecha which, in an excited moment of combat, has an interesting reference to the doll of “Saw the Riddler”?

And who knows how many I missed instead. If you haven’t seen them, absolutely get them. It will be 40 minutes of jokes and bizarre happenings, but if you are a fan of more or less hidden quotes, you know our Konoha ninja friends well and you want to relax with a few laughs, these two episodes are definitely for you.