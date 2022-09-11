

For the first time in space, the “God 14” crew sent space gifts to Chinese people around the world



China News Agency, Beijing, September 10. On September 10, the Shenzhou 14 astronaut crew ushered in the first Mid-Autumn Festival at the Chinese Space Station. This is also the first time Chinese people have celebrated the Mid-Autumn Festival in space. At the Mid-Autumn Festival Gala broadcast on the evening of the 10th, three astronauts sent Mid-Autumn Festival gifts and greetings from space to Chinese people around the world.

The Mid-Autumn Festival Gala paid tribute to the Chinese astronauts with a song “The Stars in the Milky Way”. Accompanied by the music, the crew of “God Fourteen” waved their hands in greeting, and Liu Yang sent a star to the ground. After the song ended, the three astronauts sent “Happy Mid-Autumn Festival” wishes to Chinese around the world through video.

This is the first time Chinese people have celebrated the Mid-Autumn Festival in space. In order to let the astronauts spend the Mid-Autumn Festival better in space, the ground support team has prepared a Mid-Autumn Festival food package in advance, so that the “God Fourteen” crew can also have a festive dinner and taste lotus seed mooncakes in space.

It is worth mentioning that the astronauts added a “fresh dish” to their Mid-Autumn Festival recipes. After nearly three months of planting and cultivation, the lettuce seeds brought to the space station by astronaut Cai Xuzhe have grown into two green “space lettuce”. “We will be ready to eat fresh vegetables grown in this space in a while.” Cai Xuzhe said.

On the occasion of Mid-Autumn Festival, watching the moon in space is a different feeling. It is understood that the Chinese space station can circle the earth every 90 minutes, and astronauts can enjoy the moon rise and moon set 16 times a day. Astronaut Chen Dong captured the moonlight in space with a camera on the space station. Chen Dong said that, unlike the ground, they can also photograph the moon during the day. Because there is no interference and influence from the atmosphere and clouds, the moon seen on the space station is brighter and more thorough.

In addition to admiring the moon, the astronauts did not forget to reunite with their family “Yun”. According to Chen Xin, director of the Scientific Research Department of the China Astronaut Research and Training Center, on the occasion of the Mid-Autumn Festival, the ground staff arranged for the astronauts to connect with their families.

Since it entered the Chinese space station on June 5, the “space journey” of the Shenzhou 14 astronaut crew has passed halfway. Cai Xuzhe said that this morning, they conducted on-orbit training for the next outing. Chen Dong also said that they will continue to operate meticulously and complete each subsequent task as successfully as the Mid-Autumn Moon. (Finish)

