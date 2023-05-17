For the first time, the UN commemorates the Nakba, the exodus of Palestinians after the birth of the state of Israel

On Monday, for the first time in its history, the UN commemorated the Nakba, the occasion in which every May 15th the Palestinian people remember the defeat in the first war fought between Arabs and Israelis, between 1947 and 1948, and the exodus of the Palestinians that followed. Following Israel’s victory, dozens of Palestinian villages were destroyed and some 700,000 Palestinians were forced to leave their homes and become war refugees. The Nakba – which means “catastrophe” in Arabic – is celebrated symbolically on May 15, even if it happened over the course of several months, since May 14 is the day on which the state of Israel was officially founded in 1948.

Last November, the UN General Assembly approved a resolution to commemorate the Nakba on the occasion of the 75th anniversary, in 2023. Several Western countries allied with Israel had voted against the resolution: among these were the United States, the United Kingdom and Italy. In the end, however, the resolution, supported above all by the Arab countries, was passed with 90 votes in favor, 30 against and 47 abstentions.

The Israeli authorities criticized the UN decision very harshly: on Sunday the Israeli representative to the Assembly, Gilad Erdan, had sent a letter to all the representatives of the other countries, in which he had defined the commemoration of the Nakba as “shameful” and an attempt of “distorting history”, and had asked them to boycott the celebration on Monday.

