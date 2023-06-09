For the Pope at the Gemelli second night spent well. For him the rest continues

The Vatican Press Office informed this morning that Francis’ convalescence, two days after the operation of laparotomy and plastic surgery of the abdominal wall with prostheses, is proceeding serenely. More information will be provided throughout the day. Meanwhile, the messages of closeness and wishes for a speedy recovery continue: the Pope, informed, thanks and asks to continue to pray for him



Salvatore Cernuzio – Vatican City



For Francesco it was another quiet night and well spent. This was announced by the Holy See Press Office which also underlines that further information will be provided during the day.

Yesterday the Pope had spent a day of rest, fed with a diet of water. “The haemodynamic and respiratory parameters are stable. The post-operative course is regular”. In the evening, the medical staff had reassured the Pope’s health conditions that, in the early afternoon of 7 June, he had undergone a laparotomy and plastic surgery of the abdominal wall with prostheses at the Gemelli Polyclinic. The note released by the Vatican Press Office in the evening also stated that yesterday afternoon, the Solemnity of Corpus Domini, the Pope had received the Eucharist.

It was always the medical team around noon yesterday, June 8, who reported details on the Pope’s health conditions, on his first post-operative day. The press release spoke of a first night spent peacefully, of good general conditions, of a vigilant and spontaneous breathing Francesco. “The routine control tests are good”, the doctors said, “for the whole day he will observe the necessary post-operative rest”. So it was, as confirmed by the second press release of the evening.

Yesterday morning, again the Vatican Press Office reported that the Pontiff “is informed of the messages of closeness and affection received in the last few hours and expresses his gratitude, at the same time asking to continue to pray for him”. demonstrations of affection and closeness to the Pope for a prompt recovery, between letters, telegrams, tweets: from the President of the Italian Republic Sergio Mattarella to the White House, from the Episcopal Conference to the other Episcopates, to political and cultural representatives up to the simple faithful, including little patients of the Bambino Gesù Pediatric Hospital who made a series of drawings for the Pope. with you”. Signed Giorgio, Mia, Samuel and Chiara. To this wave of affection was added that of the mother of little Miguel Ángel, the child baptized by the Pope at Gemelli in March, during his second hospitalization for infectious bronchitis, in visit to the pediatric oncology department.

On the Pope’s good condition, a few hours after the surgery, Dr. Sergio Alfieri, director of the Department of Abdominal and Endocrine Metabolic Medical and Surgical Sciences who operated on the Pope on this occasion and also in July 2021 for diverticular stenosis, provided details . “The Holy Father is fine, he is awake, he is alert and he even made his first joke: when is the third operation?”, Said the specialist to the large crowd of journalists gathered for a press point in the Polyclinic.

The same journalists gathered since the first light of dawn yesterday in front of the hospital with their eyes and lenses pointed at the white-curtained windows on the tenth floor, where the Pope is convalescing. Also looking towards the papal apartment are doctors, nurses and medical students who have taken a break from their work to cast a loving gaze and even a prayer for the Pope under the famous statue of Saint John Paul II. Among these, a lady with a bandana on her head who says she feels united with the Pontiff in this physical suffering.

The post-operative course will take several days, informed the Press Office of the Holy See, and again Alfieri explained that an operation such as the one undergone by the Pope usually requires “5-7 days” of convalescence, but since it is an 86-year-old patient all the necessary precautions will be taken.

