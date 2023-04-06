In the night between Wednesday and Thursday there were new clashes between the Israeli police and Palestinians in the al Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem: it is the second consecutive night of clashes in one of the most important places of worship for Islam, frequented by Palestinians especially during Ramadan, the holy month that began two weeks ago. Israeli police said they raided the mosque after Palestinians threw stones and other objects at guard officers outside the compound. The policemen fired stun grenades and rubber bullets and injured 50 people, according to the Palestinian Red Crescent Movement, the equivalent of the Red Cross for Islamic countries.

It is not uncommon for clashes to occur between the Palestinian faithful, who participate in large numbers in the prayers at the al Aqsa mosque, and the Israeli security forces during Ramadan in Jerusalem.