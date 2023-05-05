For WHO, the coronavirus pandemic is no longer an international emergency

The Coronavirus Emergency Committee of the World Health Organization (WHO) – the UN agency that deals with health – he established that the COVID-19 pandemic is no longer a public health emergency of international concern. The choice was shared by WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who made the decision official.

The emergency was declared in January 2020: since then there have been at least 6.8 million official deaths attributable to the pandemic (the toll is certainly higher), which however has been kept under control for months in various parts of the world . The WHO decision itself had been expected for weeks: several agency officials had anticipated that this decision would come on May 5.

Ghebreyesus he underlined that this decision should not lead people to believe the pandemic is over: «the virus is here to stay, it is still killing and mutating. The risk remains that the birth of new variants will cause increases in cases and deaths,” he said at the press conference announcing the WHO decision.

WHO declares a Public Health Emergency of International Concern when faced with “an extraordinary event that may pose risks to public health in other states”. The Organization has declared this type of emergency six other times: in 2009 with the H1N1 flu epidemic, in May 2014 for polio, in 2014 and 2019 for Ebola, and in 2016 for the Zika virus. In the summer of 2022, he also did it for so-called monkeypox.