For whom and how fixed taxes will be triggered with a tax agreement, even more advantageous than the Irpef change in tax reform

For whom and how will fixed taxes be triggered with a tax agreement, even more advantageous than the Irpef change in tax reform? It was definitively approved by the Chamber and for which individual implementing decrees or a single large decree are now awaited (for which the government has a maximum of two years time) for the official implementation of the measures.

Among the various measures designed to support taxpayers and workers there is not only the important revision of the Irpef rates but also the so-called new tax agreement. Let’s see what it is and for whom it can shoot.

For whom and how fixed taxes will be triggered with tax agreement Tax agreement perhaps more advantageous than Irpef change in tax reform

For whom and how fixed taxes will be triggered with a tax agreement

The two-year preventive tax agreement is the new system developed by the government that will allow specific categories of people to pay fixed and low taxes.

In fact, the two-year composition with creditors provides for the possibility of calculating the tax base on which to pay taxes in a fixed amount for two years, so that each taxpayer will be able to know how much taxes to pay in the following two years even if they have higher than expected earnings.

According to the provisions, the new two-year arrangement with creditors may be triggered by:

business income holders, small and medium-sized enterprises, and self-employed workers; professionals with a VAT number and with a not particularly high turnover; those who have good marks in the fiscal ‘report card’, i.e. those who have a high mark in the ISAs, synthetic indicators of reliability that have replaced the old sector studies, of at least 8 out of 10.

By adhering to the new tax agreement, the taxpayer will be able to know in advance the amounts of taxes to be paid to the tax authorities and also lower than the actual amount dueand organize its business accordingly and, if the earnings were to grow compared to what was agreed to pay taxes for two years, the taxpayer will not be asked for any adjustment at the end of two years of the agreement.

At the moment it is not yet known how it will be possible to adhere to the new tax agreement since the new tax reform has not yet been officially approved, so we await further innovations and legislative decrees that will define the general criteria and requisites required for access to the measure.

Tax settlement perhaps more advantageous than Irpef change in tax reform

The tax settlement as just explained could in many cases be decidedly more advantageous than the change in income tax announced by the government for the revision of income taxation, even if it is not yet known how the current rates will be changed.

What is known for sure is that the government wants to reduce the current personal income tax rates, bringing them from four to three, but various modification hypotheses are still being studied.

Starting from the personal income tax rates currently in force, they are as follows:

23% for incomes up to 15,000 euros; 25% for incomes between 15,000 and 28,000 euros; 35% for incomes between 28,000 and 50,000 euros; 43% for incomes over 50,000 euros. The first hypothesis of a personal income tax review based on income brackets would envisage the possible new following rates: 23% for those with incomes of up to 15,000 euros; 27% for those with incomes between 15,000 and 50,000 euros; 43% for those with incomes exceeding 50,000 euros. With these new personal income tax rates, those with annual incomes between 28,000 euros and 50,000 euros would have an advantage because the tax rate would drop from 35% to 27%, while those with annual incomes of 25,000 euros would be penalised.

Another hypothesis for a personal income tax review could include the following rates:

23% for incomes up to €28,000; 33% for incomes between 28,000 and 50,000 euros; 43% for incomes over 50 thousand euros. With this personal income tax change, all income brackets would benefit, because everyone would pay less taxes.

A further hypothesis of personal income tax revision could envisage the following new rates:

23% for incomes under 15,000 euros; 27% for incomes between 15,000 and 75,000 euros; 43% for incomes over 75,000 euros. With this change to Irpef, those with lower incomes between 15,000 and 28,000 euros would paradoxically be penalized by a tax increase, while, conversely, those with higher incomes between 50,000 and 75,000 euros would be at an advantage.

The latest Irpef revision hypotheses could provide for the following rates:

rate of 23% for incomes from 8,500 euros and up to 28 thousand euros; rate of 35% for incomes from 28,001 euros to 50 thousand euros; rate of 43% for income over 50 thousand euros. In this case, those who receive incomes between 15,000 and around 30,000 euros, but also those who receive higher incomes, would gain. It is, however, possible, as anticipated a few weeks by Prime Minister Meloni herself, that in any hypothesis of change, the first rate of 23% for lower incomes could also be revised, lowering it further so as to support those who receive the least and have certainly less need to have a heavy tax burden.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

